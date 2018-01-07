Delta poll: Police probe burning of Ughelli North DSIEC office

The Police in Delta say they have begun investigation into circumstances that led to burning of the Delta Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

The command’s Spokesperson, Mr Andrew Aniamaka, disclosed this to the Newsmen on Saturday night in Warri.

He also assured that perpetrators would be apprehended soon and brought to justice.

Aniamaka also said that the incident led to the cancellation of the Saturday statewide council election in the area.

He said: “Some thugs set ablaze the DSIEC office in Ughelli North.

“Investigation is already ongoing and I assure you that the perpetrators of the act will be apprehended and brought to book.

“Election could not hold in the local government because of the action,” he said.

Mr Felix Ekure, the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ughelli North, alleged on Saturday that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was responsible for the burning to cover up its perceived atrocities.

“We were informed that election materials were brought to the DSIEC office in Ughelli North on Friday.

“And we mobilised our supporters to the venue to ensure that the materials were protected.

“At the point of distribution, we insisted on seeing the result sheets and other sensitive materials but the DSIEC official claimed that he forgot the original result sheets in Asaba.

“We insisted that he must bring the result sheets before the distribution of materials.

“At that point, PDP thugs started shooting and our boys scampered for safety.

“The PDP thugs then set the DSIEC office ablaze in order to cover up their atrocities,” he alleged.

Reacting to the development, the PDP Chairman in Ughelli North, Mr Lawrence Agbatutu, told NAN on Sunday that the APC leaders in the area allegedly ordered their supporters to set the building ablaze.

“Two days to the election, the APC stationed their boys at the DSIEC office. The leaders ordered their loyalists to burn DSIEC building, it was not the PDP supporters.

“PDP is ever ready for the election, we are not afraid because we did a lot of campaign,” he said.