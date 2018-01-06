DELTA POLL: APC lying about result sheets-Tidi

CHAIRMANSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, in Warri South Local Government Area, Comrade Michael Tidi has faulted claims by the opposition that there were no result sheets at the polling units, saying they did not have grasp of the issues on the ground.

Tidi, who spoke to Vanguard said he was not surprised over the claims, saying that All Progressives Congress,APC, was never serious about the election.

He said:”APC only knows how to make frivolous excuses.APC has failed from the federal and they are nowhere in the state. How can a party that exhibited apathy all along make such claims? We will sing victory songs across the state because we worked hard and the reward for hard work is victory.”