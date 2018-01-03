Delta LG Poll: Ojougboh says Delta’s failed programmes will help APC

By Jimitota Onoyume

A leader of the APC, Dr Cairo Ojougboh has said his party would dislodge the PDP in the state in 2019, lamenting what he termed the poor presence of government projects in Burutu local government area.

Ojougboh who spoke at the flag off campaign of his APC for the local government election in the local government area said the APC would take the state to greater heights when elected Other leaders of the party at the rally were the state Chairman, Prophet Jones Erue, Chief Clement Money and others.

Ojougboh urged people of the state to ensure they voted the PDP out of power in the January council election and the general election in 2019. Continuing, Ojougbou said the PDP led government in the state had failed to meet the yearnings and aspirations of people of the state, stressing that there were grumblings against the government in every nook and cranny of the state.

Ojougboh who was a chieftain in the Ali Modu Sherrif faction of the PDP said he had to dump the PDP for the APC when he saw that the PDP allegedly had no program for the people.

He assured that the APC would completely sweep the PDP out of power in the state in 2019.