Delta LG Poll: Economic activities halt in Asaba, environs

Economic and social activities have been grounded in Asaba and its environs following the ongoing local government polls in the 25 councils of the state.

A close monitoring of the poll on Saturday in Asaba, Oshimili North, Aniocha South and environs, revealed that shops, markets, filling stations were under lock and key.

There was total vehicular movement restriction in the areas following the state police command order on restriction of movements within the state between 6:00 a.m and 3:00 p.m.on election day.

Most of the polling units visited in the areas had quite a large number of voters who were being accredited for voting.

Voting has commenced in some other areas such as ward 6 Omuboy Primary and Secondary school Ibusa in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

Voting had also commenced in Ward 11 Aninsha Primary school in Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state. (NAN)