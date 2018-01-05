Your defection, relief to us, PDP tells Sen Ogbuoji

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, stated that the defection of Senator Soni Ogbuoji, representing Ebonyi South zone of the state to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state was long expected as the decampee had over time become a liability to the party.

Briefing newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Abakaliki, the state chairman of the PDP, Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi who described the defection as a good riddance for the PDP added that Senator Ogbuoji decided to decamp to the APC because he had lost political value and relevance in his senatorial zone and the state at large.

According to him, Senator Ogbuoji who is also the Senate Committee Vice Chairman on Appropriation, will be shamefully disgraced if by any magic, he secures any ticket from the APC.

He said: “The purported defection of Senator Soni Ogbuoji to the All Progressives Congress, APC, is a good riddance for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. Senator Ogbuoji had hitherto been a dormant member of the PDP and has not contributed any meaningful thing to the growth of the party.”

Of course, he had been a liability to the party.

“Worse still, Senator Ogbuoji has not done anything for his people. What can Ogbuoji boast of as his achievement in his constituency for almost seven years he’s been in the Senate? He has in no way impacted on the lives of his constituents. It is obvious he has lost political value and relevance, and he is aware of that. That’s why he is looking for an avenue to give excuses for his failure. He knows that he has sunk into political oblivion and he is looking for a way to come to the limelight.

“PDP as a vibrant party, especially in Ebonyi State, does not harbour dead woods. We had long expected him to leave. We no longer need him. He has in fact, been an impediment to the progress of the PDP’s journey to 2019 in the State.

“Citing the performances of PDP governors as poor, and the reason for his defection, is nothing but a disoriented view of an introverted personality. He simply shot himself in the foot. How can Ogbuoji say the PDP governors’ performances are poor? He is from Ebonyi State and fully aware of Governor Umahi’s astounding achievements.

“Even the president, Gen. Muhammad Buhari, who is of the APC attested to the fact that His Excellency Engr. Chief Dave Nweze Umahi has performed exceptionally well, when he visited Ebonyi State. I challenge Ogbuoji to show his might in 2019. He will be shamefully disgraced if by any magic he secures any ticket from the APC. In fact, Ogbuoji has made the 2019 contests easiest for the PDP in Ebonyi South Senatorial District.”