Defection: We’re expecting you, Katsina APC tells PDP chair

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—All Progressive Congress, APC, in Katsina State has told chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Salisu Majigiri, to follow the footsteps of some bigwigs of the opposition, who defected to the ruling APC recently.

He also noted that PDP only exists in name and that all its bigwigs have joined APC in the state.

The Zonal Vice Chairman of APC, Alhaji Bala Musawa, who threw the challenge while reacting to claims by Majigiri that the APC government in the state had nothing on ground to show for its governance, said the PDP Chairman’s reaction was expected, especially in view of recent defections of PDP bigwigs to the ruling party.

According to Musawa, “virtually all their (PDP) bigwigs, such as Umar Gwajo-Gwajo and others, have deserted the party because they have seen the light and are now in the fold of APC.

“For now, we will keep our strategies sealed. When the game starts, we will unleash them.”

‘No one left in PDP except you’

Musawa continued: “Who is left in the PDP in the state? I think they are living in a fool’s paradise by thinking they would make an impact, let alone win in 2019. PDP in Katsina is dead and buried.

“The PDP in Katsina State exists only in name, with just Majigiri and a handful of nonentities hanging around the immediate past governor, Ibrahim Shema, for hand outs, so as to keep mind and soul together.

“With the departure of the leading lights of the Katsina PDP such as Senator Ibrahim Ida (erstwhile PDP financier in Katsina), former (two-term) Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Ya’u Umar Gojogojo, his deputy, Bilya Rimi, and the rest of the party’s former members of the state’s House of Assembly as well as most of the PDP councillors, who served under the past administration, it is little wonder that Majigiri, who remains about the last person in the party, is out of his depth to prove his utility to his paymaster.”

He disputed Majigiri’s claim that Governor Bello Masari invited the PDP bigwigs to decamp to the APC, saying a good product needed no advertising to get the attention of people.

On claims by the PDP that it left a debt-free state, the Zonal Vice Chairman debunked it, saying the former governor left a debt portfolio of N67.9 billion, comprising both local and foreign debts.

PDP’s challenge

The PDP state chairman, Salisu Majigiri, had, last week, challenged Governor Masari to a public debate on his governance and stewardship in the state since he assumed office on May 29, 2015.