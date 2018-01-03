Coscharis group ended 2017 with awards galore

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Coscharis Group has ended 2017 with various awards across its business interest – automobile, information technology, logistics, beverages, agro – allied, etc.

In a statement, Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications

Coscharis Group, said that despite the challenges in the out gone year: “ Coscharis was recognised with the award as one of the top 50 brands in Nigeria by Top 50 Brands Nigeria based on Brand Strength Measurement and BSM index.

“The Ford Ranger which is now assembled at the Coscharis Motor Assembly in Nigeria also won the Auto Brand of the Year at the Marketing World Awards held in Ghana. The Nigeria Automotive Industry Awards equally awarded the Ford brand as the Auto Brand of the Year.

The organisers of the Nigeria Annual Automobile Awards recognised the Ford Explorer as the Nigeria Car of the Year. To cap it up, Coscharis carted home three unique awards at the last awards night organised by the Nigeria Auto Journalist Association (NAJA).

Its Ford Explorer won the SUV of the Year, Range Rover Vogue as the Luxury SUV of the Year and the Coscharis multi brand showroom at their group head office in Awoyaya, Lagos as the Showroom of the Year.”

President / CEO of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka said: “Ending an eventful and challenging business year with all these awards couldn’t have come at a better time than now in a glorious way.”