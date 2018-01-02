Corrupt practices: Nine policemen dismissed in Lagos

*25 others demoted over offences of drukenness, incivility to public

By Evelyn Usman

Nine policemen have been dismissed from the Police Force over offences ranging from corruption and discreditable conducts, between September and December 2017, in Lagos.

Also, 25 others, some of who were found drunk while on duty were demoted .

This was revealed by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, while reviewing the command’s disciplinary scorecard in the last three months.

Oti, a Superintendent of Police, SP explained that the action was aimed at keeping with the promise the commnad’s boss, Imohimi Edgal made to Lagosians state on assumption of office, ” that there will be no room for corrupt and indisciplined police officers under his watch.

A total of 94 erring policemen according to him , were punished for various disciplinary offences within the months under review.

Giving a breakdown of the figure, the command’s image maker said: ” nine officers were dismissed for offences ranging from discreditable conduct, corrupt practice, disobedience to lawful order and falsehood.

“Twenty five(25) were reduced in rank for offences ranging from gross insubordination, drunkenness, incivility to members of the public and leaving their beats.

A total of sixty (60) Inspectors and rank and files were awarded the punishments of Major and minor entries.

“The Commissioner of Police said that the punishments handed down to the unruly officers should serve as deterrent to others who may wish to toe the path of ignominy. He also said that officers who play by the rules had nothing to fear and would be encouraged.”