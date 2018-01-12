CHAN: Eagles hit Tangier today

Nigeria’s Super Eagles team B are expected to arrive Tangier this afternoon to prepare for their CAF African Nations Championship opener against Rwanda on Monday night.

The Eagles played out a goalless draw with Cameroon on Wednesday in Rabat and according to team official the players are in top shape to chase the tournament.

“The good practice game, it was not about the result but how the players performed,” said team spokesman Toyin Ibitoye.

“It was a very physical game as both teams went for it, good for us, this was more than just a friendly. But so far, no injury to worry about.

“The game showed that this tournament won’t be a stroll in the park.

“The boys are hungry to do well, they are motivated to deliver with the World Cup on the horizon.”