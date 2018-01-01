CHAN 2018: Peterside task home-based Eagles to win tournament

Ex-Super Eagles keeper, Idah Peterside on Monday urged home-based Super Eagles to win the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Nigeria is in group C with 2014 champions, Libya, Rwanda and Equatorial Guinea. The tournament, organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), will run from Jan. 12 to Feb.4 in Morocco.

Peterside spoke from Johannesburg, South Africa, that the home-based team had potentials to do well in the tournament.

He urged the team to work hard to win the championship for Nigeria.

“ In 2014, the home-based Super Eagles won bronze. I believe the present team can do the country proud and they should realize that Nigerians are solidly behind them,” he said.

Peterside, also an ex-Sharks FC and Enyimba International of Aba keeper, urged the team to win their first match.

“ There is no perfect team. I believe that they will get better as the tournament goes on. Their first game is key, they must win their first game and they will continue to get better,” he said.

According to him, players who distinguished themselves in the tournament may be invited to the World Cup team or attract the attention of foreign clubs.

“ Though the CHAN tournament is for the home-based players in the continent, it is also an avenue to scout for good players. To our team, players with good outings may be invited to the main Super Eagles World Cup team.

“ Also, foreign clubs will send scouts to monitor players performance during the tournament. The lucky ones may get such clubs. We really do wish the team all the best,” Peterside said.

The championship is organised for players playing in their domestic league.(NAN)