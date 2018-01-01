CBN rewards First Bank’s fight against electronic fraud

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has rewarded FirstBank’s efforts in combating electronic fraud with two of the three awards up for grab in the keenly contested Nigerian Electronic Fraud Forum (NeFF) 2017 awards.

FirstBank’s FraudDesk emerged as the “Best FraudDesk” and the “most Cooperative FraudDesk” in the Industry.

The bank in a statement said: “These awards are clear recognition of the efforts of FirstBank in combating electronic fraud as well as curbing cyber-crime, thereby frustrating all forms of criminal activities targeted at its valued customers in every nook and cranny of the country.

“The winner of the respective categories was generated through an industry-wide online survey carried out by the Central Bank of Nigeria in partnership with NIBBS. The Bank with the majority of votes across all sectors was accorded the winner of the respective category.

The awards prove that investment in security of customer’s funds does have its rewards.

In his remarks on the awards, Adesola Adeduntan, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited and Subsidiaries said “Given the growing adoption of alternative channels by the banking community in Nigeria and the increasing threat posed by cybercriminals on the Nigerian payment system, protecting our customers is a challenge the banking industry will continue to face.

The need to collaborate on all fronts to be steps ahead of the cybercriminals remains the only option available to combating cybercrime which is why FirstBank FraudDesk and other functions within its operation will continue to champion the industry collaborative spirit.

to ensure security and the protection of evolving electronic payment climate of the financial sector of the Nigerian economy.”