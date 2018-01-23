Buhari mourns Dahiru Musdapher

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Jigawa over the passing away of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Dahiru Musdapher, according to a statement.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, issued the statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adesina stated that the president also commiserated with the Kano and Ringim Emirate Council, professional colleagues, family members and friends of the eminent jurist.

Buhari commended the mediatory and conciliatory leadership roles Musdapher played in his career development and nation building.

According to him, Musdapher’s contributions to the structure, letter and spirit of the nation’s constitution and legal practice will always be remembered and greatly appreciated by generations.

He prayed that Allah grants the departed soul good rest in eternity and comfort his family.

Musdapher, who died at the age of 75, had served as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Kaduna State, Chief Judge, Kano State Judiciary, Justice, Court of Appeal and Justice, Supreme Court of Nigeria.

NAN