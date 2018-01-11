Buhari appoints aide as NIA DG

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the substantive Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA.

Abubakar, who is a retired career foreign service officer, was before his appointment, Senior Special Assistant to the President (SSAP) on Foreign Affairs/International Relations.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, revealed that Abubakar had extensive experience working with the United Nations in peace support operations, mediation process, preventive diplomacy and good offices, as well as the promotion of good governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights.

According to him, the new NIA DG briefly served as Senior Adviser at the Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, with headquarters in Ndjamena, Chad, before his appointment as SSAP.

Abubakar holds a B.A degree in French Language and Literature, and an M.A degree in Francophone Maghrebian Literature, both from Bayero University, Kano. He is also fluent in English and Arabic.

The statement added that the appointment takes immediate effect.

Abubakar takes over from Ambassador Ayo Oke who was removed from office, following discovery of huge sums of money in local and foreign currencies in a flat at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, in Lagos, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Oke was first suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari before he was eventually sacked, based on the recommendation of a three-man committee constituted by the President to investigate the matter.

Members of the committee included the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who was the chairman, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno.