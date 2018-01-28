BREAKING: Super Eagles beat Angola, qualify for CHAN semi-final

Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the semi final of the CHAN tournament in Morocco.

After going behind in the 55th minute, the Eagles rallied to overpower the Angolan side 2-1 to extend their stay in Morocco.

A defensive miscalculation helped Angola take the lead after what was supposed to be a clearance deflected off an Angolan player and bounced into an unguarded goal.

Seeing that it was now or never, the Eagles threw everything they had at their opponent and got the breakthrough in the 91st- Anthony Okpotu brilliantly beating his marker to make it all square.

Substitute Gabriel Okechukwu who had earlier missed a clear chance made up for it with a fine solo effort, dribbling past three defenders before putting the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

Nigeria will now play Sudan in the semi-final.