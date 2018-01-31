Breaking: Obasanjo to launch CMN in Abeokuta Thursday

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA – Barring any unforeseen circumstance, former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is billed to launch his much-touted Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CMN), Ogun State Chapter at the Ogun State Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oke-Ilewo Abeokuta on Thursday.



The notice of the launch was communicated through Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi.

Akinyemi said Obasanjo would be at NUJ secretariat for the launch and as well as welcome prospective members .

His words,” the Registration of members for the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CMN), Ogun State chapter begins tomorrow, Thursday, February 1, 2018.

“It will hold at the lwe -Irohin House,Press Centre, Oke Ilewo Abeokuta. From 10am. Special Guest and Chief Convener, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.” Akinyemi announced

The media aide also noted that the Registration is free.

It would be recalled that the former President had warned President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek for a re election pointing at flaws in his administration.