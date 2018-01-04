Breaking: Another Chibok girl rescued

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-ONE of the female students of Government Secondary School, Chibok, in Borno State, abducted by Boko Haram terrorists early in 2014 has been rescued.

Reports said the girl was freed Thursday, by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, deployed in Pulka, in the state.

A terse statement from Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Public Relations, Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole, which disclosed this,gave the name of the rescued abductee as Salomi Pagu.

“So far, preliminary investigations reveal that the young girl identified as Salomi Pagu is the same as the Chibok girl published on serial 86 of the online list of abducted Chibok girls.

“Currently the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams about 14 years old with a child are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention, “the statement said.