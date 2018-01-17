Biafra: Court rules on motion seeking to void proscription of IPOB Thursday

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Abdu-Kafarati has fixed Thursday to deliver judgment on the suit seeking to void the proscription and declaration of the Indegeniuos People of Biafra, IPOB, as a terrorist organisation.



The IPOB, through its lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor had approached the court to challenge the ruling it delivered on September 20, 2017, which outlawed it on the strength of an ex-parte motion the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, filed on behalf of the government.

The court had in the said ruling, declared as illegal, all activities of the IPOB, particularly in the South-east and South-South regions of the country.

The Acting CJ who gave the ruling in chambers, further restrained “any person or group of persons from participating in any of the group’s activities”.

He directed the AGF to ensure that he published the order proscribing IPOB in the official gazette, as well as in two national dailies, an order FG had since complied with.

