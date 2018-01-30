Bayelsa gets new Police Commissioner

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—A new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Don Awunah, has been posted to Bayelsa State.

He replaced Mr. Amba Asuquo, who has been redeployed to Counter Terrorism Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja

Mr. Awunah promised to employ community policing strategy to combat crime in the predominantly riverine state.

The new Commissioner of Police who assumed office Monday in Yenagoa called on residents to cooperate and volunteer useful information to the Police to ease their job for results.

Until his new posting, Don Awunah was a Police Commissioner at the Counter Terrorism Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja.