Another medical doctor kidnapped in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—Barely 48 hours after the release of a medical doctor kidnapped in Cross River State, another one, Dr. Emem Udo, has been kidnapped.

Dr. Udo, a Senior Registrar in Paediatrics Unit, University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH, was reportedly kidnapped late Monday night, while returning from duty.

Yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Cross River State, Dr. Ernest Ochang, in a statement, said: “The young doctor was coming back from an extended duty of caring for children which is her passion and had to work beyond her schedule due to the few hands available in her unit.

“We wish to inform the people of Cross River that this is one too many and a direct affront on our corporate existence. We took an oath to save lives and that much we must do. We pay tax and desire to live peacefully in society.

“This targeted attack on us is unexplainable. What is more worrisome is the quietness of government, whose responsibility is to provide security for its citizens.

“It is our collective resolve to call government to act through whatever means that is in our disposal. We call on all Cross Riverians to stand with us as we push to extricate ourselves from the forces of darkness within.”