Amaechi promoted insecurity in Rivers State -Engr Woke

Former Rivers State Governor, Mr Rotimi Amaechi promoted insecurity during his 8-year administration of the state, Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke has stated.

Speaking while receiving 250 APC decampees on behalf of the Rivers State Governor on Tuesday at Rumuokani Ogbakiri, Ward 2 in Emohua Local Government Area, Engr Woke said that Rivers State witnessed the highest level of kidnapping and political killings under the leadership of Amaechi.

He said that several leaders of the state fled into political exile because Amaechi used his armed goons to target political opponents across the state.

He said: “It was under Amaechi that Charles Nsiegbe was murdered in cold blood by assassins. Late Captain Elechi Amadi was kidnapped while Former Vice Chancellor of University of Port Harcourt, Prof Nimi Briggs was also kidnapped “.

The Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor stated that Governor Wike will continue to improve the security architecture of the state, despite the sabotage by APC leaders .

Speaking further, he challenged the Director General of NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside to publish the list of Rivers indigenes that have gained employment in his agency since he became a Chief Executive.

He said rather than play unproductive politics, Dakuku Peterside should reserve his energy for the governorship race where he will suffer another defeat.

On the APC decampees, Engr Woke welcomed them back to the fold, saying that they have experienced the two sides and seen that PDP remains the best.

He said that Rivers State Government will continue to roll out projects and empower the people.

Leader of the APC decampees of Rumuokani Ogbakiri, Ward 2 in Emohua Local Government Area, Mr Solomon Eche said they suffered in APC under the leadership of Former Agriculture Commissioner, Mr Emma Chinda.

He said that they are happy to be back to the PDP where Governor Wike is working hard for the people.