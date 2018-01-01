Access Bank to empower 30,000 students with project L.E.A.D

By Babajide Komolafe

ACCESS Bank has introduced a values and entrepreneurial scheme called Project L.E.A.D designed to empower 30,000 secondary school students across the country.

Speaking at a press conference on the project, Executive Director, Personal Banking, Access Bank, Mr. Victor Etuokwu explained that L.E.A.D, represents Leadership, Enterprise and Academic Development and is aimed at driving improvement in secondary school students in areas such as academic and moral excellence, financial literacy, reading culture and personal leadership.

He said the project will be executed in partnership with Revamp Africa, an initiative poised to revive educational values, maximize potentials and develop young leaders.

He said the project will be executed in secondary schools across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria and the objective is to reach more than 30,000 secondary school students, over a three-year period, who would have been impacted positively and positioned for excellence in their academics, leadership skills and financial literacy.

“The project, which would be in phases, will during the first phase reach at least 10,000 students in different states of Nigeria. Through a follow up process, we plan to raise 1,000 leaders, who will become young role models to their peers and contribute their quota towards the growth and development of their community and indeed the nation at large.

“With project Revamp as a technical partner and hundreds of volunteer employees within the Personal Banking Division of Access Bank, we look forward to the many lives that will be impacted and the immense contribution to the growth and development of our great nation Nigeria”, Etuokwu said.

Also speaking at the event, Kelechi Anyalechi, Founder of Revamp Africa, said the time to raise the new leadership for Nigeria is now and that the Project LEAD is one veritable avenue to raise the kind of leaders that the future needs who are productive, enterprising and with moral values.

“Our goal at Revamp is to restore educational values and maximize the potentials of these students and we are glad that we are doing this with a bank like Access Bank that believes in the future of the younger generation”, Anyalechi said.