545 migrants returns from Libya today

By Victoria Ojeme

NO fewer than 545 more Nigerian migrants will be repatriated from Libya today, barely 24 hours after 485 returnees arrived on Sunday.

The Director General of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Engr Mustapha Maihaja, stated that the returnees are part of the 5,037 stranded Nigerians identified for evacuation back home.

Maihaja was speaking at a briefing by the Federal Government’s delegation to Libya on a mission to secure the release of Nigerian migrants stranded in the North African country, noting that the 545 returnees will arrive Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State.

A reception centre has been set up in Port Harcourt for the returnees on their arrival, where they will be received and profiled before being transported to their various states.