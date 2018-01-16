2019: SSWA to campaign for Atiku in N-Delta

By Onozure Dania

THE South/South Wing of ex-Agitators, SSWA, is to embark on massive campaign for the presidential ambition of former Vice President Abubakar Atiku in major cities, towns and creeks of the six states of the region.

The group also called on the national leadership of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to rally round and support Atiku’s ambition, saying the former Vice President is the only person within the opposition that can unseat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Mr Paul Agge, leader of the group who spoke to newsmen after its meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said that since Atiku joined the PDP, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been jittery.

He said SSWA decided to join forces with Atiku because he is a detribalized Nigerian concerned with the unity of the country in an heterogeneous perspective.