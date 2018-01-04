2019 POLL: We’ll support party committed to restructuring — Afenifere

By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has said it will support a political party in the 2019 general elections that will be committed to the restructuring of Nigeria.

It, however, berated the All Progressives Congress, APC, for failing to restructure Nigeria despite its promise during the 2015 electioneering campaigns.

National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin said the 2019 elections will be between pro-unitary and pro-federal supporters saying any political party not committed to restructuring will be wasting its time.

Odumakin said: “Afenifere and its partners are committed to the restructuring of Nigeria. It is now clear that with 11 months to the next general elections and with the government in power not keen on restructuring, it will be the main issue for 2019 general elections.”

The group’s spokesperson, however, said it will work with forces of federalism to prevail.

He said: “The 2019 elections will be between a pro-unitary government and pro-federal government. By God’s grace, we will be working with our partners to ensure that the forces of federalism prevail.

It is not enough for political parties to promise restructuring. The APC promised but if you want to earn our support, they must show evidence, total commitment to the restructuring of Nigeria. Any other thing is waste of time.”