2019: 200 NGOs drum support for Buhari

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA— A coalition of 200 Non-Govermental Organisations, NGOs, yesterday, expressed confidence in the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari to turn things around for the country, even as they pledged to rally support for him to contest the presidential election in 2019.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, the coalition said they had resolved to throw their weight behind President Buhari because since he assumed office in 2015, he has performed creditably in putting Nigeria on the path of growth and development.

The coalition, Forum of Non-Governmental Organisations in Nigeria, FOGON, said it would begin a nationwide rally in support of Buhari’s administration next week.

National Coordinator of the coalition, Wole Badmus, said those critical of All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration were being “unfair and uncharitable, arguing that before the assumption of office of incumbent administration, the Federal Government was borrowing to pay salary.

It condemned what it called “ an orchestrated campaign going on across the country at the moment to demonize Buhari’s administration to pave way for return of the same people who brought the country to where it was before President Buhari launched his rescue mission on assuming office.

On the special statement by former President Olusegun Obasanjo advising Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019, the group counselled the former President to keep his peace, saying only the people possessed the right to determine their leader.