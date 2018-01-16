2017/2018 NNL to kick off March 3 with abridged format, official says

Lawrence Katken, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Nigeria National League (NNL), on Tuesday in Abuja said the league’s 2017/2018 season would start on March 3.

Katken revealed that the competition’s organising body has adopted the abridged league system for the season.

He said the abridged league system was considered because of the 2018 World Cup holding in Russia from June 14 to July 15 which almost clashed with the league.

“We have to adopt the abridged system in order not to be interrupted by the Russia 2018 World Cup matches.

“Therefore, as soon as the World Cup starts, we will go on break till after the global football event,” Katken said.

The NNL official however promised a very impressive league competition this season, saying the league organising body was prepared.

He commended clubs and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for a successful league last season, describing the competition as being great last season.

“There is the need for more support for the league, and NNL’s biggest challenge for now is lack of sponsorship,’’ Katken said.

He appealed for more sponsors for the league to help in having an attractive and improved Nigerian football.

The NNL is the second tier of Nigeria’s football league.(NAN)