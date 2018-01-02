150 Yobe women get free VVF corrective surgeries

By Ndahi Marama

Damaturu—Yobe State Government has performed free surgeries on 150 women suffering from Vesico Vaginal Fistula, VVF, at the newly-established treatment centre in Damaturu, the state capital.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bello Kawuwa, disclosed this at a news conference in Damaturu yesterday, while reviewing Boko Haram victims and other vulnerable groups’ access to healthcare delivery services in the state.

His words: “The free surgery was to advance our free healthcare services by way of reaching out to the poor and most vulnerable women at the grassroots.

“Other medical interventions include treatment of Boko Haram victims and spending of N20 million a month for the procurement of free drugs to our hospitals.”

He said 500 medical professionals were recently engaged to man the four rebuilt general hospitals at Potiskum, Gashua, Geidam and Damaturu.

He added that the 384 medical students of Yobe origin are about to complete their studies and would soon complement healthcare delivery services in the state.