Yuletide: Guwor fetes constituents, distributes food items

By Akpokona Omafuaire

THE Executive Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Delta State and Egwa Community Chairman, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor yesterday distributed food items worth several millions of naira to celebrate with his constituents.

The food items which included 200 bags of rice, several cartons of tin tomatoes and other gift items were distributed to party and non-party members in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri West Local Government Area.

Speaking with Journalists shortly after the presentation of the gift items, Guwor explained that the gift items distributed were his own way of giving back to the society that made him.

He further said that he took this decision to distribute gifts to appreciate the long-standing loyalty of the party faithful who have been resolute in their support for the PDP as a party and the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and His Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro led administration.

The Deputy Governor’s aide used the opportunity to reel out the landmark achievements of Okowa/Otuaro administration in the state since 2015.

He solicited for unalloyed support and cooperation of the people towards the policies and goals of the state government which according to him is for the overall wellbeing of all.

Responding on behalf of the 20 PDP councillorship aspirants in Warri South West Local Government Area, Hon. Raymond Pirah, a councillorship aspirant for Ogidigben Ward 6, described the gesture as laudable coming from a true leader.