I will do more for you, Igwe Ben tells Umueri

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the celebration of his first ‘Ovala Festival’, His Royal Majesty Igwe Sir Ben, (Okebo 2) on Thursday promised to perform and sacrifice more for his people (Umueri) in his reign, noting that despite his achievements recorded he would like to do more.

Newsmen gathered that his 1st Ovala festival comes on the 30th December 2017th.

The Ovala festival programme of events started on 23rd December with a Crusade at Umueri Village square. After the Crusade, the people of the community had an interactive session with their traditional ruler.

HRM igwe Sir Ben Emeka used the interactive session to reel out his 1year in office achievements for people of the community.

In his speech, igwe Sir Ben Emeka, thanked the people of the community for finding him worthy of occupying the throne that has been vacant for 22years.

He also thanked Governor Obiano for the role his administration played in ensuring that the process for his emergence as the 2nd traditional ruler of Umueri was peaceful and devoid of manipulation.

He thanked Umueri people for voting massively for Governor Obiano in the last November 18th governorship election, saying that Umueri as a community benefited immensely from Governor Obiano’s administration dividends of good governance delivery in the State.

He reeled out his achievements for the people of Umueri and they are; (1) Partnering JESPID Nig Ltd for the training of 150 Umueri youths on various skill acquisition. (2) Introduction of a Crime Prevention Data base whereby all the strangers and visitors in Umueri are registered and their data collated for easy identification. (3) Using his personal money to complete the roofing of Our Lady Catholic church, Umueri and Otu Oluokala building used by women of the community for August meeting etc.

He assured the people of the community that he will do more for them and urged them to maintain the current peace between them and their neighbours. He also urged them to keep supporting the administration of Governor Willie Obiano so that his mission of transforming Anambra State to a modern State will be actualized.