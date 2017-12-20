WDB fast challenge winners emerge

By Kelechukwu Iruoma

LAGOS—Amaechi Akano and Taiwo Ademiju have emerged winner and runner-up respectively in the just concluded Whatsup Deals Blog (WDB) fast challenge competition organized to mark the 2nd year anniversary of Whatsup Deals Blog, a brand-oriented online platform in Lagos.

The competition, which was supported by Itel saw the winners go home with various prizes. The Founder of WDB, Mr. Samuel Cousin said: “The idea behind the competition to mark Whatsup Deals Blog 2nd year anniversary is to celebrate and reward our readers and followers on social media for being with us for the past two years.”

Akano went home with N20,000 given by UK-based Nigerian female artiste, Mistony and one gift pack from Itel, the official supporter of Whatsup Deals Blog 2nd year anniversary competitions. The runner-up, Ademiju won two gift packs from Itel.

Akano said she was glad to have emerged winner of the competition. Adding:

“I will use the N20 to buy Christmas dresses for my kids. I pray that Whatsup Deals Blog grows bigger and better and I also hope to win future give-aways like this. Cousin said many entries were received for the fast challenge, which was a video contest held on Facebook and Instagram, and the judges were able to select the winner based on the entry with the overall best in speed, accuracy and delivery.