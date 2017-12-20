PSG rule out Oblak move

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique has played down reports the club will move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The Slovenian shot-stopper reportedly has a €100m release clause at Los Rojiblancos and has been strongly linked with a future move to Paris.

“It’s going well [with Alphonse Areola and Kevin Trapp], we’re happy. Areola will probably be the future of the French national team,” Henrique is quoted as saying by Le Parisien.

“Oblak? No, it’s not true. Moreover, no goalkeeper can can say that he has been contacted by PSG. We don’t need a goalkeeper, Alphonse Areola and Kevin Trapp are there.

“Our third goalkeeper, Rémy Descamps, will be loaned out in January and he will be replaced by Sébastien Cibois.”