Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged Draw Captains of Industry, Celebrities

This year’s edition of the very popular annual music This year’s edition of the very popular annual music concert, Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged broke demographic barriers as attendance cut across socio-economic strata: students, working class, politicians, captains of industry, etc.

A sample roll call: Mr. Ziad Maalouf, Managing Director, Seven-Up Bottling Company Plc, Mr. Tony Elumelu, Chairman, Heirs Holding, Mr. Femi Otedola, Chairman Forte Oil Plc, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, President, Nigeria Football Federation, etc.The concert attracted A-list artistes in the tradition of Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged.

They include popular London based rapper, The Big Shaq, Pepsi music ambassadors: Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage; Wande Coal, Olamide, etc.The event was ably anchored by Bovi and Basketmouth, two of Nigeria’s finest comedians. Apart from the music, the Pepsi Blue Carpet also provided the platform for guests and celebrities to show their sartorial elegance, interviews by the various TV crew and selfies.It was indeed a fun night which will go down as one of the best attended events of the year 2017 in Nigeria.