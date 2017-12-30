PDP congratulates Weah, Liberian President-elect

…Tasks INEC On credible elections In 2019

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Liberian President-elect and ex-World Footballer of the Year, George Opong Weah on his victory in a keenly contested Presidential election re-run.

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbodiyan also congratulated all Liberians for the peaceful and successful political transition saying the development “Is a firm and loud statement that democracy has taken firm roots not only in Liberia but also in the entire African continent.

“Equally commendable is the commitment of the Liberian National Electoral Commission for its internal reforms that paved the way for a credible election which outcome is in consonant with the wishes and aspirations of the citizens.

“As a leader in the West African Sub-region, Nigeria, especially under the PDP played key roles in ensuring the political stability in Liberia and must continue to show direction by ensuring the consolidation of democratic practice and culture both at home and in other countries in the sub-region.

The party further charged “The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu to ensure a credible 2019 general election by insulating the commission from external interferences, particularly from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as weed out all compromised officials, who could be used by undemocratic forces to try to subvert the will of the people.”