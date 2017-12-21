Ondo APC leaders accuse Oyegun of instigating crisis

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — LEADERS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State yesterday accused the national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun of fuelling the crisis in the state.

The leaders also expressed worry over his nonchalant attitude to the crisis rocking the party in the state.

The meeting was attended by leaders across the 18 council areas of the state.

Rising from a meeting held at the residence of its chairman, Isaac Kekemeke in Akure, the leaders said the way the national chairman was handling the crisis was appalling.

The meeting alleged that Oyegun was “biased, lackadaisical and unperturbed as the party edges towards the precipice in the state.”

Kekemeke, who spoke on behalf of the leaders, said: “The members and leaders of the party in the state expressed disaffection in the way the national chairman of the party in handling the crisis within the party in the state.

“The members and leaders of the party in the state will seek the permission of our leaders in the South West to interface with the chairman of the party.

“We are committed to a united and indivisible All Progressive Congress in Ondo state.”

On the amnesty granted the leaders of the party, who allegedly engaged in anti-party activities, Kekemeke said that the amnesty stays adding that “all aggrieved members are to return until unconditionally to the party in the state.”

The meeting expressed confidence in the leadership of Kekemeke, the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari.