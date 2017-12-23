Oba of Benin Receives Esohe Movie Crew

By Ayo Onikoyi

His Royal Majesty, Omo N, ‘Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolor, Oba Ewuare II- Oba of Benin, Monday, received Esohe movie crew as part of activities to mark Edo Festival.

The courtesy visit took place after the movie premiered in Benin, with some of the Nollywood acts dressed in Benin regalia for the premiere of the star-studded epic movie.

The premiere, adopted as the official movie screening for Edo Festival, occurred Sunday, December 17, in Benin, and came after the film made its world debut at the 2017 Hollywood and Africa Prestigious Award and the World Music and Independent Film Festival, among other festivals.

The premiere was attended by the first daughter of the Oba of Benin and her husband, Prince and Princess Osahon Aimiuwu, the cast and crew of the film including Desmond Elliot, Toyin Aimakhu, Jemaima Osunde, Ufuoma McDermott, Lancelot Imasuen , Charles Uwagbai, Monica Swaida and top officials of Edo State Government, among others.

A collaboration between Nollywood and Hollywood, “Esohe” has been described as a cocktail of love, murder and mystery connecting two centuries. The engrossing epic is a story of undying love, unflinching loyalty and deviously woven intrigues that is served in a cocktail of the rich Bini tradition.

The movie is a fictional story by Charles Uwagbai and Efetobore Ayeteni, written by Bimbo Manuel, the movie is produced by Charles Uwagbai, Monica Swaida and Robert Peters.

Esohe will debut in cinemas on January 19, 2018.