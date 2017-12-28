NB donates block of classrooms to school

By Elizabeth Uwandu

NIGERIAN Breweries (NB) Plc has donated a newly built block of six classrooms and conveniences to St. Patrick Grammar School, Epe, Lagos State.

The project, undertaken through the NB’s Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund further extends the education intervention initiatives of the company in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony which held on December 6, NB’s Corporate Affairs Adviser, Kufre Ekanem, stated that the donation is a demonstration of its unwavering commitment to the developmental aspirations of the people of Lagos State. He explained that the company’s interests in the state and Nigeria goes beyond doing business and making profits.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, our interests in Lagos State and Nigeria goes beyond the pursuit of business or profit. We believe that the right investment in the education of our children will secure a bright future for our nation. And in line with our corporate philosophy of winning with Nigeria, we are resolutely committed to this going into the future,” Ekanem said and urged the school authority and students to use the facility to the good and progress of the state and Nigeria.

In her address, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, Deputy Governor of the state, represented by Mrs. Adebunmi Adekoya, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, lauded NB for the donation and acknowledged the company’s commitment to the development of education and other skilled manpower in the state and Nigeria.