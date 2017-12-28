Mathematics, a must for progress — Principal

By Dayo Adesulu

NIGERIAN students have been advised to embrace the beauty of mathematics, break the phobia for the subject and appreciate its importance and relevance as a discipline.

Proprietor of Excel College, Lady K. O. Oke, who was speaking during the inauguration of the state-of-the-art mathematics laboratory built by the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the school, described mathematics as fun, beautiful and very important for sound reasoning.

According to her, “Mathematics is a must for future development because it is among the many subjects offered by students from elementary to tertiary levels; and has become a staple in the country’s educational system as it is all over the world.

“It is an integral part of most students’ combination in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and forms part of most organisations’ screening test for job placement in Nigeria. Furthermore, over 75 per cent of all jobs require proficiency in simple logic and algebra, either as a training programme or as part of a licensure examination. It is thus obvious that the discipline is a must for all students.

“We acknowledge a few of the challenges students have, including finding Math too abstract, boring and difficult to follow. We are glad that through the effort of the PTA, our school has a Mathematics laboratory to make the subject lively, enjoyable and invoke further quantitative reasoning by our students.”

She said the lab is designed to improve the quality of math learning and teaching by stimulating interest and developing favourable attitude towards it in order to demystify the notion that math is difficult and abstract.

The lab has an electronic board, manipulative materials, interactive board and laptops for teachers.

“We are delighted we have mathematics learning model today. This model supports all Mathematics students by creating a community of math learners within the school,” she said.

Lady Oke pointed out that the potent combination of Mathematics with Computer in modern education has made Excel College to modernise and reorganise its Computer and Information Communication Technology (ICT) laboratories.

Mr. Henry Ewere, chairman of the PTA, while urging the students to take full advantage of the lab to advance their grades, said the facility is strategic in the PTA’s commitment to assisting the children to achieve best results in their academics.

“I see it as platform that will help the children remove the phobia for math and make them have fun while learning. We are happy for the innovation,” he said.