Malaria: NAFDAC alerts public on fake COARTEM tablet in circulation

By Chioma Obinna

ABUJA—THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, yesterday, raised the alarm over the circulation of fake Coartem tablets in the country.

Coartem is one of the leading and common brands of anti malaria drugs in Nigeria.

In a statement by the Agency’s Director, Special Duties, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh, NAFDAC regretted the ugly incident and urged health care providers and other members of the public to be on alert for such dangerous products.

Jimoh explained that the manufacturer of the fake Coartem tablet is written as NOVRTS instead of Novartis.

“The members of the public, especially health care providers are implored to be vigilant and report any distribution and sale of fake Coartem tablets to the nearest NAFDAC Office for regulatory action,” he stated.