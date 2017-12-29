Loyalty puts Oyegun in trouble

Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), has confirmed that his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari is not palatable to some party men.

The loyalty has pitted him against some of the bigwigs in the ruling APC.

Oyegun said he was being persecuted because of his loyalty to the present administration.

Oyegun bared his mind in Benin City on Thursday at an event organised by the Benin National Congress (BNC), to honour his selfless and leadership style over the years.

“I grew up in an environment where bringing disgrace to the family is the worst thing you can possibly do; even the family will be the first to disown you.

“So, in all my life, this is the circumstance that has conditioned me. I do not do things that will not make me sleep soundly at night. I do nothing that will appear as headline in any of the national dailies.

“Yes, I have been through several trials, but, I have overcome them all.

“Why have I done so? Because, at the end of the day, whether detailed or forensic examination, you will not find that your own Oyegun has done something dishonorable.

“And so, with all the hue and cry, at the end of the whole thing, when we sit down, and ask, ‘tell us what he has done?’ Behold, the whole situation fizzled out.