LBS donates to Bethesda Educational Foundation

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of adding value in the area of education, Lagos Business School has donated ₦500,000 to Bethesda Child Support Agency, a non-profit organisation that caters to the needs of less privileged children.

The donation, which was presented on Monday at LBS, is in fulfillment of one of the pledges made in 2016 to commemorate the School’s 25th Anniversary.

Aderayo Bankole, Head, Corporate Communications, Lagos Business School, said during the presentation that the donation was in line with the school’s vision of giving back to the society, particularly in the area of education where LBS chooses to make an impact.

In achieving that, Bankole explained, LBS “sought for a foundation that has a structure with a good track record and found Bethesda Child Support Agency worthy of this donation.”

She further said that the donation was for a good cause towards providing educational opportunities for children in poor communities, advancing the educational sector in the society and implored the management of the foundation to make good use of it.

Ijeoma Nwachukwu, Programme Director, Bethesda Child Support Agency, expressed her appreciation to LBS and assured that the money would be used to improve the lives of over 800 students currently under the direct care of the agency.

“Presently, we have over 869 students in Bethesda direct care who receive free education from nursery to secondary school level. With this donation, we would be able to pay the school fees of students as well as acquire educational materials for others,” she said.

Students and other staff of the agency who were present at the ceremony also lauded LBS for the donation and expressed their gratitude to the institution for coming to the aid of the foundation.

The donation was gotten from the proceeds of the ‘Walk for Education’; an event put together by LBS, where members of staff and friends of the School joined hands to support the worthy cause.