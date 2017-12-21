Labour blasts DISCOs, GENCOs, over lack of working tools for staff

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

WORKERS in the nation’s Power sector, have berated the Electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOs, Generation Companies, GENCOs, for perceived refusal to provide working tools and other materials since the privatisation of the power sector four years ago.

This came as Labour decried the spate of arbitrary disengagements of electricity workers by companies in the Power Sector in the last four years.

On the platform of National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, labour in a communiqué at the end of its National Executive Council, NEC, meeting in Lagos, said “The NEC-in-Session condemn the poor attitude of Management of DISCO towards provision of working materials to their workers, hence they should stop sanctioning the workers for poor performance.

NEC-in-Session condemned the deliberate spate of frustration of Union activities by various management(s) of the Power Sector. NEC-in-Session condemned the nonchalant attitude of management(s) in the Power Sector towards provision of health and safety apparatus for the purpose of providing safe working environment and to urge the related agencies to direct the various Managements in the Sector to pay attention in order to reduce the incessant rates of avoidable accidents.

“The NEC-in-Session congratulated the Companies who negotiated and signed Procedural agreement and Conditions of Services with the Union and called on others with anti workers posture to reconsiders their steps and promote decent work OR be ready to face the wrath of the Labour. The NEC-in-Session lamented that four years after privatization, almost 1000 disengaged staff have not been paid their Severance entitlement; which has led to the untimely death of some of them.