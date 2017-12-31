Kogi Rice, a success story – Fanwo

The Director General on Media and Publicity to the Governor of Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo has hailed the emergence of Confluence Rice as “a huge success by the Governor Bello Administration”.

Addressing a section of the media at his Takete Ide country home, Fanwo said the release of the rice to the market is a “fulfillment of the promise by government to produce quality home grown rice that can compete with the market leaders”. His words : “Governor Yahaya Bello promised to ensure Confluence Rice hits the market in 2017. That promise has been fulfilled. “Kogi has enough rice to feed the nation.

We have just shown that this administration is fully committed to the agricultural revolution it promised the people of the state. Confluence Rice will get even better when our Mills start operating at full capacity. “Confluence Rice has succeeded in not only creating jobs for our women and youth; but also given us a good name across the nation. Nigerians are beginning to know that Kogi is steadily progressing against the politics of destruction by the enemies of the state”.

On the controversy trailing the Confluence Rice production and packaging, Fanwo said detractors were shocked that despite their campaign of calumny, government has remained focused and undeterred in its bid to reposition agriculture in the state. “Patriotic Kogites are celebrating the feat.

Only the enemies of the state, who were jolted by the historic breakthrough in rice production, are making issues out of the packaging of the rice. Confluence Rice is a product of our silent revolution in the sector. More success stories are on the way”, he said.