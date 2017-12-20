Henry cautions Nigerians against drunk driving

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has advised motorists in Nigeria to stay alive by not driving after drinking.

Henry, the English Premier League (EPL) club’s all-time leading scorer with 228 goals said on Monday in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub at the Guinness/Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) Ember Month campaign.

He was the special guest of honour for the programme.

Henry said he was happy to be in Nigeria, adding that he has had the real experience of what he had been told about the country.

“From what I have heard about the country, I am impressed with the support for football. I am very happy to be in Nigeria,” he added.

“I have had the opportunity to play with Nigerian legends such as Nwankwo Kanu and Victor Ikpeba; they all told me that Nigeria is a beautiful country,” he said.

“They also told me that the people here love football and I did witness that you guys really love football, I have seen that,” the French told his audience.

“It is from the bottom of my heart that I am saying this, and remember to be safe, drive safe and don’t abuse alcohol,” the football star said.