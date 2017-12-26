Gunmen kidnap Rivers monarch after Christmas celebration

By Egufe Yafugborhi and Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT – Unidentified gunmen yesterday morning kidnapped the paramount ruler of Mgbuolua in Rundele Community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze, G.A.O Omodu.



Vanguard gathered that the Monarch was abducted at his residence and whisked away to an unknown destination with his car on gunpoint.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the development, stating that security operatives have been deployed to the area to ensure the rescue of the victim.

Omoni said: “We are aware and our men have been deployed to the area to ensure the safe and quick release of the victim. There is no cause for alarm. The monarch will be rescued.”

Mr. Alex Igbeni, a resident of the area, who confirmed the incident to our reporter, said the victim’s car was later recovered between Rumuji and Ndele axis of the East-West road, adding that the community has been thrown into panic.

Igbani revealed that the youths of the area have swing into action by going into the forests around the community in search of the monarch.

He said: “Round 2:30a.m. today (Tuesday) unknown gunmen invaded the house of the paramount ruler of Mgbuolua who just travelled home with his family yesterday for the Christmas and kidnapped him and also made away with his car.

“But his car was found at the boundary between Ndele and Rumuji communities axis of the East-West road. We believe that the kidnappers took him through the bush there, let the security operatives help us.”