Group condemns Kaduna Christmas Carol attack, lauds OPSH for quick response

A coalition of youth groups under the aegis of Southern Kaduna Progressive Youth Forum (SOKAYUF) has condemned in strong terms, the unprovoked attack and killing of four persons at Nindem, in Godogodo district of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement made by the National Chairman of SOKAYUF, Engr. Andrew Kure in Kafanchan on Sunday during an emergency youths stakeholders meeting, the group condemned the attack and commended the security forces for their preparedness.

“The attack was perpetrated by a lone gunman suspected to be a fulani herdsman while a group of worshippers were having a Christmas Carol celebration late on the night of 23/12/2017.

“This act is barbaric, wicked, and inhuman, therefore should be condemned by all people of good conscience.

“We must commend the quick response of the security agencies, especially the special military task force set up to maintain peace and security in the area who got to the scene in good time. This singular act of professionalism by the OPSH forced the assailant to flee, in an attack that could have recorded more casualties.

“Subsequently, arrest of suspects have been made during the codorn and search operation by the OPSH in the area.

“We hereby call on the youths to come together and work for the collective peace and well-being of all, instead of apportioning blames.

“We must also be quick to remind these blood suckers and their sponsors that the people of southern Kaduna are citizens of Nigeria that have the right to life and peaceful habitation.

“Our hospitality and non violent posture should not be taken for weakness, as no particular ethnic group or religion have the monopoly of violence.

“We want to reiterate our earlier call to the Executive Governor of Kaduna State Mallam Nasiru Elrufai to adequately support the security agencies drafted to southern kaduna as its being done in other states of the federation, and also priotize the welfare and security of our people by providing good access roads to communities in the area as inaccessibility remains a major security challenge .

“We also appeal to youths in the area not to take laws into their hands but be on red alert and report any suspicious movement of person or persons to the security agencies for prompt action.

“We’ve been reliably informed that the assailants have not gone to sleep. We therefore urge the the Federal Government, to as a matter of utmost urgency deploy more troops to Southern Kaduna so as to adequately cover all the flash points,” he stated.