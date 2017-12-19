Leaked tape: Ganduje’s deputy speaks of opting out ahead 2019

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – Governor Ganduje’s political calculation for a second term in office may have suffered a setback following the decision of his deputy, Professor Hafiz Abubakar to align with Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso against the option of joint ticket with his principal ahead 2019.



Hafiz Abubakar, a professor of Food and Nutritional Biochemistry, said that he was hand-picked by the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to be the running mate of Mr Ganduje in 2015.

In a leaked audio obtained by Vanguard in Kano, the academic turned politician, revealed that his wish is “to return to Bayero University, Kano at the end of their tenure in 2019.”

The turn of events for Professor Abubakar might not be unconnected with the fallouts of political sparring between him and the Ganduje-led group in the formation of party structure and leadership at his ward and local government levels.

In the leaked tape, an apparently frustrated deputy governor said “when they were campaigning for election, my picture was juxtaposed with the governor, president and our leader, Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“But today at my birthplace, my picture was replaced with somebody else’s picture. What have I done to my birthplace? I do not deserve this. I was a university lecturer at Bayero University, where I hope to return in 2019 at the expiration of my tenure.

Speaking further, Abubakar urged his supporters: “Pray for me to return to the university by May 2019, and this is what I’m fervently asking from Allah.”

On Ganduje’s second term bid, Hafiz declared: “Those who want to continue should go on, but my prayer is to go back to Bayero University.”

The Deputy Governor further said “I will not be part of a system whereby the leadership of my party, APC, would be formed at my Mandawari ward, my birthplace, and my blood brother was picked without anyone consulting with me.”

He recalled: “I did not bring myself here. I was engrossed in my academic activities when I was picked as the deputy governorship candidate.”

Professor Hafiz Abubakar posited that “the God that chose me is not sleeping. Whether I am in the university, God knows the best. I pray to him to choose the best for me”.