Fuel scarcity predates Buhari’s administration – APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has hit back at the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, accusing the latter of playing bad politics with the ongoing scarcity of fuel.



In a statement issued Saturday in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi noted that the scarcity actually predates the APC administration, saying the immediate-past PDP administration acted as a benefactor to a notorious oil cabal.

“Our party acknowledges the difficulties Nigerians are currently experiencing as a result of the unfortunate fuel scarcity across the country; especially at this Yuletide period. We understand that the Federal Government is doing everything to improve the situation and bring succour to the people as soon as possible”, said Abdullahi.

“We also understand the unhappiness of Nigerians at this situation, which is happening for the first time in the Christmas period since the APC administration came to power.

“We also wish to note that while we accept the choice of the opposition PDP to make political gains out of the difficulties that Nigerians are experiencing as a result of this fuel scarcity, we however condemn their desperation to make the government and our party look bad by maliciously fabricating and circulating fictitious statements in the names of our government and party officials and then attack us on the basis of those same statements that they fabricated in the first place. This is bad politics.

“Once again we empathise with Nigerians at this difficult time and appeal for patience with the Federal Government as they make efforts to improve the situation and find lasting solution to this problem that has bedevilled every administration in our country, including the PDP administration under whose government, Nigerians would recall, the oil cabal enjoyed unprecedented prosperity”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the APC said Mallam Abdullahi has commenced legal action against Mr Lere Olayinka, spokesman of the Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose over claims that the party image-maker said the cause of the current fuel scarcity is because the economy under President Muhammadu Buhari has improved so much that more Nigerians are buying cars.