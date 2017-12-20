Fraud: Court grants Tenebe N5m bail

The Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama on Wednesday, granted bail to one Jarret Tenebe, who is facing a two-count charge of forgery by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.



It was alleged that sometimes in 2010 at Abuja, the accused person fraudulently forged a State House letter, signed in the name of Chief Mike A. Oghiadomhe, former Chief of Staff to the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, requesting for approval for one year retainership service for evacuation of seized crude oil, with intent to defraud.

The offence is punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code Law.

Consequently, Tenebe was arraigned alongside his company, Fenix Impex Nigeria Limited, on Monday, December 18, 2017 by the EFCC. However, hearing of his bail application was adjourned to today, while the court ordered his remand in prison custody.

Justice A. S. Umar of the , in his ruling admitted Tenebe to bail in the sum of N5million with two sureties in like sum. The sureties must have landed properties within the jurisdiction of the court and must be civil servants not below the rank of director. The defendant is also ordered by the court to always report to the EFCC office, fortnightly.