Foundation distributes relief items, food stuff to 2000 widows in Kogi

An NGO, Doyin & Suzan Foundation, yesterday distributed relief items, food stuffs and other empowerment materials worth N12 million to 2000 widows across Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State.



Chairperson, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the foundation, Mrs Adedoyin Eshanumi at the distribution venue also made a cash donation of N1 million to the widows of Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA) Itedo-Makutu, Isanlu.

Eshanumi said the gesture was borne out of her goodwill for many of the women who have found themselves living in abject poverty and lacked the right and necessary assistance.

According to her, “Giving adequate attention to our widows is long overdue; we must give attention to the challenged women in all countries. It is estimated that 115 million widows worldwide live in extreme poverty, along with their children. This reality presents an opportunity and a challenge to countries, states and indeed our own community.

“The United Nation General Assembly emphasized that empowerment of women, including widows is a critical factor in the eradication of poverty and are integral part of the society.

“It is my humble belief that this occasion will mark a turning point in the life of our widows and bring succor to their plight through empowerment and various skills acquisition programs.

“At their completion, we shall make money available to them depending on their area of specialty to enable them to be self dependent.

“We have severally made provisions for the payment of NECO fees for vulnerable children, we will enroll women into cooperatives for ease of accessibility into various skills acquisition programs and scholarships to deserving children.

“I am committed in making sure that women and widows empowerment will become a reality and not just a mantra,” Eshanumi said.

In his remarks, the State Governor, Yahaya Bello, commended the foundation for the initiative and for complementing the state government’s efforts in alleviating the suffering of people of the State.

Bello, who was represented by the Chairman of ALGON, Mr Taofik Isa called on other wealthy Nigerians to emulate such gesture by helping the needy especially the poor widows, stressing that government has a robust package for the widows and vulnerable women.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Eunice Olorunshola, who received the N1 million on behalf of the ECWA widows said, “We are happy for the relief items, clothings and the food stuffs, we thank the organisers of the programme for helping many people and putting smiles on our faces,” she said.