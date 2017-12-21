Why we endorsed Buhari, Bello— Sen Adeyemi

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—THE former senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Senator Smart Adeyemi, yesterday, said the people of the district endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for another term in office based on the achievements of his administration in the last 29 months.

Adeyemi, who spoke against the backdrop of the endorsement of Buhari and Governor Yahaya Bello at the western senatorial district rally on Tuesday in Kabba, said the present administration had been making concerted efforts to diversify the economy.

According to him, the Buhari administration has been involved in holistic economic reforms capable of making the country self-sustaining.

He noted that the pains the people went through during the economic recession were necessary and pleasurable pains as they were meaningful and capable of leading the country out of the woods.

The former lawmaker explained that the government had been working towards connecting the major cities in the country by rail, saying this will further improve the economy and create a lot of job opportunities.